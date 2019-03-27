Dorothy Ann Nethery, 82, passed away in Lake Havasu City on March 20, 2019. She was born to Ann and Bernard Taylor on April 4, 1936 in Prince County, Wisconsin.

She was a philanthropist who supported women's rights, the environment, and animals. She spent most of her golden years living in the foothills of Mt. Shasta and traveling with her husband Mel. During her time in Lake Havasu she loved taking laughter yoga classes because she believed that laughter was the best medicine. She had many friends and will be missed by everyone who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband Mel, son-in-law Ron, sister Bonnie, and parents. She is survived by her four children Sherry (Brook), Jackie, Tim, and John; her grandchildren Larry and Ashley and great-grandchild Leslee; and her sisters Kathy and Patti. Her family would like to share this quote that she loved, "We shall not cease from exploration, and the end of all our exploring will be to arrive where we started and know the place for the first time" - T.S. Eliot.

A celebration of life will be held in her final resting place of Shasta County at a later date. In honor of her lifelong fight for women's rights, please consider making a donation to Planned Parenthood. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Dorothy's family at www.mohavememorial.com.

