Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Bredehoft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Bredehoft

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Bredehoft Obituary
Dorothy "Dottie" Bredehoft passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. She was born Oct. 8, 1930 in Sterling, Illinois to Alice Wiemaken and Alvin Duprey.
Dorothy was a window designer for Hallmark Cards. She enjoyed baking, decorating, sewing, and crafting. Her love for children and animals was unmatched. Dorothy loved her family, friends, and neighbors and always enjoyed a good laugh.
She is survived by her son; Robert Carlson of Portland, Oregon, and grandson; Adrian Alexander and his mother Hillary Alexander of Kona, Hawaii. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Bredehoft, of Lake Havasu City.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Havasu, and or Western Arizona Humane Society. There will be no service at this time, please remember her in every beautiful sunset.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Dorothy's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now