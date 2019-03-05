Dorothy "Dottie" Bredehoft passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. She was born Oct. 8, 1930 in Sterling, Illinois to Alice Wiemaken and Alvin Duprey.

Dorothy was a window designer for Hallmark Cards. She enjoyed baking, decorating, sewing, and crafting. Her love for children and animals was unmatched. Dorothy loved her family, friends, and neighbors and always enjoyed a good laugh.

She is survived by her son; Robert Carlson of Portland, Oregon, and grandson; Adrian Alexander and his mother Hillary Alexander of Kona, Hawaii. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Bredehoft, of Lake Havasu City.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Havasu, and or Western Arizona Humane Society. There will be no service at this time, please remember her in every beautiful sunset.

Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019