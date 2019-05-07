Home

Dorothy Downey Obituary
Dorothy Eleanor Downey, 90, passed away in Lake Havasu City on May 2, 2019. She was born to Lawrence and Eleanor Johnson in Santa Monica, California on Oct. 29, 1928.
Dorothy grew up in Venice Beach, California. She lived in Fountain Valley, California and then retired to Lake Havasu City. She retired as Orient Operations Manager from Mattel Toys in 1986 after 20 years of loyal and outstanding service. She married David in Salome, Arizona on Aug. 21, 1974 and they were blessed with 44 loving years together. She enjoyed boating and RV camping.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; Lawrence and Eleanor Johnson and her sister; Virginia Davies.
She is survived by her husband; David Downey, son; Larry Reel, daughters; Barbara Reel (Robert) Lawrence, Debra Downey (Tom) Roberts, and Stephanie King, grandchildren; Heather, Anne, Doug, Carrie, Stacey, Jennifer, and Leanne, and great-grandchildren; Persephone, Giselle, Lily, Kaitlyn, Ryann, Brynlee, and Timie.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 7 to May 8, 2019
