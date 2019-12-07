|
Dorothy Mae Kater, "Dot", 90, passed away December 2, 2019, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She was born October 31, 1929 in Aurora, Illinois to Harold and Ruth Whitcomb.
Dot enjoyed family gatherings, dancing, collecting angels and pretty rocks. She was very witty with a great sense of humor.
Dot was preceded in death by her parents; Harold and Ruth Whitcomb, her son; Robert Kater, her brother; Bill Whitcomb and her sister; Gladys Nessler.
She is survived by her sons; Mark and Michael Kater, her daughter; Penny Stockwell, her 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Havasu or Lakeview Community Church, Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019