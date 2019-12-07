Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mae "Dot" Kater


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Mae "Dot" Kater Obituary
Dorothy Mae Kater, "Dot", 90, passed away December 2, 2019, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She was born October 31, 1929 in Aurora, Illinois to Harold and Ruth Whitcomb.
Dot enjoyed family gatherings, dancing, collecting angels and pretty rocks. She was very witty with a great sense of humor.
Dot was preceded in death by her parents; Harold and Ruth Whitcomb, her son; Robert Kater, her brother; Bill Whitcomb and her sister; Gladys Nessler.
She is survived by her sons; Mark and Michael Kater, her daughter; Penny Stockwell, her 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Havasu or Lakeview Community Church, Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -