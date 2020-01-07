|
Douglas Kissel, 76, passed away after a short illness on Dec. 19, 2019, in Lake Havasu City. Douglas was born in Atwood, Kansas on May 20, 1943 to Burnas and Lois Kissel. He has three sons: Scott Kissel, Brett Kissel and Byron Kissel. He moved to Denver in 1954. Worked at Rocky Flats, Colorado for 30 years to a position of Functional Administrator of the Emergency Operations Notification Center, retiring at 30 years of service. He is most proud of his short service with the Denver Police Department. If he got active in something, he went all out - such as league football, skiing, motorcycle riding and bicycle riding. He was training for a triathlon at age 55 when he was hit by a truck, ending that endeavor. He moved to Lake Havasu City in 2001, enjoying the small-town atmosphere and the lake. He married Arlene in 2008, my best friends and Love.
He leaves behind a large extended family and friends. There will not be any services per Doug's request.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Doug's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020