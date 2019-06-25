Duane Dahl, 86, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019 surrounded by friends and family.

Duane was born in October 1932. Duane was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Vernie and Adah (Dyrdahl) Dahl, Sr. He served his country in the United States Army. He was a MP in the Korean War. Duane married Phyllis Hinz on May 3, 1953 in Mankato, Minnesota. The couple lived in Albert Lea prior to retiring and moving to Lake Havasu City in 1989. He was employed at Wilson's in Albert Lea for 30 years. Duane was a member of First Lutheran Church and was a life member of VFW in Lake Havasu City along with being a 30-year member of The Elks.

He enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, boating and camping with his family. He was a hard worker and cared deeply about his family. He was loved by many and he will be missed greatly.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Phyllis; daughter Charmayne King of Garland, Texas; grandchildren, Shawna (Michael) Swank, Shannon Coon: great-grandchildren, Christian and Jacelyn Sanchez, Cameron Coon, Emily Brill; sisters and brothers, Carmen Henkelman of Crowley, Texas, Sanford (Ilene) Dahl of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Sandra Sorenson of Pompano Beach, Florida; multiple nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers Andres and Arden; sisters, Virginia Blizzard, Cheryl Johnson, Eunice Russel.

There will be a celebration of life at Mount Olive Lutheran Church located at 2170 Havasupai Blvd, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 on June 27, 2019 at 1 p.m.