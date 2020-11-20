Duane William Dunkak passed away on Nov. 18, 2020 at the age of 87 in Lake Havasu City. He was born in Lynch, Nebraska on May 28, 1933 to Fred and Mary Dunkak.
Duane served his country in the National Guard. He worked for AT&T and Bell phone companies. He enjoyed socializing at the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Elks Lodge; both of which he was a member. He also enjoyed his daily lunches at the Senior Center. He had many good times riding motorcycles and motorhoming. Duane had an amazing smile and was always ready with a joke. He was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Duane is preceded in death by his wife; Adella Dunkak, and his parents; Fred and Mary Dunkak.
He is survived by his son; Daniel Dunkak, daughters; Tamara Arthur and Marlene Lindsey, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and his special friend; Leanna Hudson.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.
