1/1
Duane Dunkak
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane William Dunkak passed away on Nov. 18, 2020 at the age of 87 in Lake Havasu City. He was born in Lynch, Nebraska on May 28, 1933 to Fred and Mary Dunkak.
Duane served his country in the National Guard. He worked for AT&T and Bell phone companies. He enjoyed socializing at the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Elks Lodge; both of which he was a member. He also enjoyed his daily lunches at the Senior Center. He had many good times riding motorcycles and motorhoming. Duane had an amazing smile and was always ready with a joke. He was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Duane is preceded in death by his wife; Adella Dunkak, and his parents; Fred and Mary Dunkak.
He is survived by his son; Daniel Dunkak, daughters; Tamara Arthur and Marlene Lindsey, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and his special friend; Leanna Hudson.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved