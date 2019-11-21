Home

Duane Des Lauriers died in Parker after moving from his previous home of Gardena, California, less than a year ago.
He was born in Manitoba, Canada, in the small town of Thompson and moved with his parents to California in the 1960s. Duane attended West High School in Torrance.
He is predeceased by his father, Rene Des Lauriers, and mother, Patricia, and his wife Lori. He is survived by his brother Dwight and two sisters, Kimberley and Tracey, and his niece Meredith.
