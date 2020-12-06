Dwana Jane Sherwood was called home to be with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on November 23, 2020 at 6:25 p.m.
Daughter's Kathy & Sheila with son-in-law Roman were by her side as she peacefully passed away.
Jane was born and raised in Louisville Mississippi. As a young adult she moved to California where she met and married Bob J. Sherwood. They gave birth to their two daughters Kathy & Sheila and raised them in Buena Park California with family and friends nearby. Jane loved country music and all types of dancing which is where she met some of her closest friends. RV vacations along with camping, boating and waterskiing was some of the many activities she loved.
After retirement Bob & Jane traveled in their RV across the U.S. until 2003 when they settled in Lake Havasu City, AZ., where they met new neighbors and friends while country dancing and going to church.
Jane survived breast cancer in 2012 while caring for Bob who had Alzheimer's and passed away in 2015. Two years later she was diagnosed with dementia and was cared for at home by Kathy & Roman, until it was necessary to place her in a memory care facility nearby. On November 8th 2020 she returned home where she was greeted by family that had traveled from California and Idaho. They spent time celebrating her life and showing her love and appreciation. She was most proud of and very close to her family.
Dwana is survived by her daughters, Kathy Guzman & Sheila Wiles; sons-in-law - Roman Guzman & Matthew Wiles; granddaughters, Kristen Usary, Brittney Gray, Jessica Brewer, Janelle Parker, and Jennifer Houle; grandsons, Jake James and Chad Riley; and 11 Great Grandchildren with one more due in December.
Until we see you again!
Memorial service to be held early next year. E-mail to contact family - watersidecorp@yahoo.com
. Please post your pictures of her on her Facebook page.