Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Hollar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl E. Hollar Jr.


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl E. Hollar Jr. Obituary
Earl E. Hollar, Jr. passed away on February 25, 2020. He was 90 years old. He was born April 7th, 1929 to Earl and Gladys Hollar, Sr. in Lima, Ohio.
Earl attended South High School through 10th grade when he enlisted in the United States Navy. Upon his return from the Navy he went to work for Marathon Oil Co. where he worked for 37 years before retiring. During his years with Marathon, he was in Ohio, West Texas, Michigan and ended his service in Louisville, Kentucky. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and reading Louis L'Amour westerns. He was quite a handy man and repaired many items and became known as "Mr. Fix It" in the Sherlock Homes Complex.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Earl and Gladys Hollar, and his sisters; Erma Jane, Iola, and Earline.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years; Charlene, sons; Earl (Molly) Hollar, III, and Ricky (Susan) Hollar, four grandchildren; Troy, Earl IV, Sara, and Robert, four great-grandchildren; Anastasia, Everett, Gretta, and Nate, great-great grandson; Ryker, and nieces and nephews.
Per Earl's request, there will be no services held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Hospice of Havasu in Earl's honor.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -