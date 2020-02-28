|
|
Earl E. Hollar, Jr. passed away on February 25, 2020. He was 90 years old. He was born April 7th, 1929 to Earl and Gladys Hollar, Sr. in Lima, Ohio.
Earl attended South High School through 10th grade when he enlisted in the United States Navy. Upon his return from the Navy he went to work for Marathon Oil Co. where he worked for 37 years before retiring. During his years with Marathon, he was in Ohio, West Texas, Michigan and ended his service in Louisville, Kentucky. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and reading Louis L'Amour westerns. He was quite a handy man and repaired many items and became known as "Mr. Fix It" in the Sherlock Homes Complex.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Earl and Gladys Hollar, and his sisters; Erma Jane, Iola, and Earline.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years; Charlene, sons; Earl (Molly) Hollar, III, and Ricky (Susan) Hollar, four grandchildren; Troy, Earl IV, Sara, and Robert, four great-grandchildren; Anastasia, Everett, Gretta, and Nate, great-great grandson; Ryker, and nieces and nephews.
Per Earl's request, there will be no services held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Hospice of Havasu in Earl's honor.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020