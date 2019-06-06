On the morning of April 15, 2019, Edith Halvorson Mansfield went to be with the Lord at the age of 97. She was at her home in Parker, Arizona surrounded by loved ones. Edith was born to Thomas and Elsie

Halvorson in Viroqua, Wisconsin on July 31, 1921. During Edith's lifetime she was a successful real estate broker, salon owner and property manager. She was an active member of many community organizations such as the Garden Grove Women's Club, Entre Nous Club and the Elks Club.

She made many lifelong friendships participating in these clubs and enjoyed promoting goodwill to the communities she served.

Edith's main love and interest in her life was family and faith. She made sure that each of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren were confirmed in the Lutheran Church. Edith was devoted to each family member and she shined when everyone was together. Her interest included golfing, playing cards, reading, shopping and sewing.

Edith is survived by her daughter Judy Buell and her husband Steve, son Gary Thompson and his wife Gayle, son Bill Mansfield and his wife Lori. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Halvorson. Edith loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great greatgrandchildren. They were her pride and joy. She also is survived by her nieces and nephews, cousins and many loving friends. Edith's celebration of life will be held at Westminster Memorial Park and Mortuary 14801 Beach Blvd. Westminster, CA on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Garden Chapel. Graveside service will follow.

The reception will be held at The Villa 510 E. Katella Ave, Orange, CA 92867 at 12 p.m. Published in Today's News Herald from June 6 to June 7, 2019