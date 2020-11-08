Edith Marie Field, 90, passed away at her home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona October 31, 2020. She was born April 14, 1930 in Arkansas City, Kansas to Donald and Frances Teter. She married the love of her life, George Field, August 12, 1950 in Winfield, Kansas. Together they shared with 70 years of marriage and were blessed with two children, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Edith worked as a computer programmer at Learjets and later retired from Metropolitan Water District as a administrative employee.
She enjoyed going to church, being with her husband George, having lunch with friends. She loved being with her family. In her earlier years, she loved to sew, make ceramics and play Yahtzee.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband George Edward Field, her parents, Donald and Frances Teter, her daughter Marcie Seto and her brothers, Phil and Devon Teter.
She is survived by her son Leslie M. Field, her sisters, Velma Johnston, Illeen Warren and Delores Penner, her two grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren.
Donations can be made in Edith's name to Calvary Baptist Church or Calvary Christian Academy.
