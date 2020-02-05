|
Edith Theresia Marinussen went to be with Jesus on Feb. 3, 2020 while at home surrounded by her loved ones. Edith was born on Jan. 11, 1929 in Surabaya, Indonesia to Leonardus and Jacoba (Gerritsen) Tismeer. Edith and her husband and children emigrated from the Netherlands in 1972 and settled in California until 2002, when they moved to Fort Mohave.
Before retiring, Edith worked for IBM for several years. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who raised her children to love the Lord. Everyone that met her was blessed by her kind and loving spirit. It was her mission in life to help those in need and make sure everyone whose lives she touched felt loved. She had an incredible sense of humor and never failed to reduce us to fits of laughter when making one of her hilarious comments. She has left an immense void in our lives and will be missed for the rest of our days.
Edith was preceded in death by her grandson Joey Heredero, her daughter Peggy Wilson, her husband Victor Marinussen, and her son Eugene Marinussen.
She is survived by her three sons in the Netherlands, Albert Marinussen, Roy Marinussen and Stan Marinussen; her daughters Jeanette Hancock of Rancho Cucamonga, California, Leonie Marinussen of Fort Mohave, and Linda Heredero of Lake Havasu City as well as her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Edith's life will be at 11 a.m, Saturday, Feb. 8 at Redemption Hill Calvary Chapel with Pastor Charles Short offering words of comfort.
Interment will be at 1 pm on Monday, Feb.10 at Havasu Memorial Gardens.
Services were placed in the care of Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Edith's family at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020