Edmund Dominick Couch passed away at his home in Lake Havasu City on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. He was born in Denver on July 20, 1946, to Frances June Calabro and Maybern Theodore Couch, both deceased. He is survived by his wife Gloria, cousins Janice Taravella Cahill, Anthony Calabro, Cathy Laguardia and nieces Cheri Scheick and Jordan Duley and loving dog Gracie.

He made his home in Lake Havasu City in 2016 and full time in 2019, after living a memorable life in Denver from birth.

He made his living by owning a car dealership in Colorado. He was always considered a fair and honest man and made many, many lasting relationships.

We built a cabin in Grand Lake, Colorado and had many years of Joy and Fun. He loved the water and we always had a boat. He was Mr. Christmas, he hosted many a Christmas in our beautiful, snow covered cabin on the lake. Making Christmas happen for family and friends.

He loved to travel worldwide and had fun on every adventure. He made life exciting and always with that wonderful smile.

One of his passions was fishing. He started as 5-year-old boy with his dad on Colorado lakes and continued until the end. He shared this passion with wonderful friends in Havasu. They shared their secrets and Eddie was conquering this lake, catching six to eight pounders. Such a zest for life in every way.

He was a proud veteran, joining the Marines at age 17. He loved our country, a Patriot to the end.

Eddie was a warm and generous man who touched the hearts of many. He was always the first to lend a helping hand in ways that always mattered. All that knew him were better people for it. He was a great neighbor to all.

He was a best friend and the love of her to wife Gloria, together for 35 years.

All of his family and friends, too many to count, will miss him forever and cherish every memory.

There will be a celebration of his life in Denver at a later date. So please attend and have your fondest memory ready to share.





