Edna Mae Hinton (Truelove), age 86, passed away of heart failure (though if you asked Edna, she'd say she died of blindness) on Oct. 22, 2020, in Lake Havasu City.

Edna Mae was born to parents Earl and Pearletta (Kidwell) Truelove on Sept. 17, 1934 in Los Angeles. Edna remained in Los Angeles while starting her own family, residing with her three children until moving to Lake Havasu City in 1968.

Edna Mae was an active member of the community and was known by everyone. Her dazzling smile and contagious laugh always filled the room. Whether she was cooking chili, serving you dinner at the Frigate, or taking your order at the Food City Deli, you were always greeted with her infamous smile. Edna Mae was proud to be an original pioneer of Lake Havasu City and a founding member of the Chili Society. In 1992, she was honored for her previous 18 years of contribution to the organization and production of the Annual Lower Colorado River Chili Cook-off.

Edna Mae is survived by her husband of 27 years, Gene Prikasky, of Lake Havasu City; son, Don Ade, of Lake Havasu City; son and daughter in-law, David and Toni (Trembley) Ade, of Lake Havasu City; daughter, Cheri (Ade) Olivo, of Houston; granddaughters; Jinnie (Ade) Chieppo, of Loveland, Colorado; Tanya (Ade) Rowe, of Greeley, Colorado; Mandy (Ade) Ditterline, of Las Vegas; Shawna Ade, of Lake Havasu City; and Jordan Olivo, of New Caney, Texas; Grandson, Kyle Olivo, of Houston; brother and sister in-law, Robert "Bob" and Dee Truelove, of Hesperia, California; sister, Mary Truelove, of Lake Havasu City; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Edna Mae was predeceased by her brother, William Trulove (1964); brother, Joe Truelove (2004); sister Shirley Truelove (2009); and her best friend and true other half, local entertainer, Sonny Hurley (2012).

A memorial service and celebration of life is scheduled for Nov. 14, 2020 at noon at Jack Hardie Park on 2470 Baron Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403.

Edna Mae, you will be greatly missed!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store