Edward Frederick Causley, Jr., 61, passed away in Lake Havasu City from prostate cancer. He was born on April 17, 1959 in Orange, California to Edward F. Causley and Bonnie Lynne Heinze-Causley.

Ed met Suzanne in 1994 and they married in 2004 in Lake Havasu City. They enjoyed 26 years of life together.

Ed and Suzanne enjoyed traveling to (Cancun, Alaska, Cabo, New Orleans, Laughlin, Vegas and Texas). He enjoyed his grandchildren, he loved to bake, always enjoyed his Chow Chow dogs, penny slots, RC cars, boating, hunting trips with his father and off-roading in Glamis, California with family and friends.

Ed was a dedicated husband, father, and a hard worker. He mastered his automotive skills during his 45 year career. Then transitioned into management at Winston Tires plus Gary's Auto and Marine. In 2015 he enjoyed a career as a RV Master Certified Tech for Coach Net and Camping World. He also earned his Real Estate License in 2016.

Ed is survived by his wife Suzanne his son Steven Causley, his daughter Tiarra Sitzer, Jason Sitzer his son- in-law, his two grandchildren Markaila (9) and Jaxton Sitzer (5), father Edward F. Causley Sr. stepmom (Joanna) brothers Richard, Ray and Steven and sisters Debbie and Stephanie.

He will be fondly remembered by many others including a large extended family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Dec. 6 in Havasu.

John 14:27.



