Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Edward Goertzen


1925 - 2019
Edward Goertzen Obituary
Edward Goertzen, 94, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona passed away on September 8, 2019. He was born in McPherson, Kansas on June 1, 1925 to Abe and Anne Goertzen.
After high school Edward joined the Navy and proudly served his country as an aviation radioman. After the military he worked as a roofer. He was great with his hands and in his free time enjoyed building and all-around tinkering.
Edward is survived by his five children, Jane, Roberta, Robert, Marilyn, and Mariene. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Edward's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
