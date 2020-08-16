1/1
Edward Ronald Luchsinger
1942 - 2020
Edward Ronald Luchsinger, age 77, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, in Lake Havasu City, AZ. He was born in West Des Moines, IA on October 13, 1942, to Edward Herman and Erma Mae Luchsinger. Ron was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his wife Maureen Luchsinger, his mother, Erma Rogalla, Lake Havasu City, his sons, Edward Matthew Luchsinger of Lake Havasu City, and Marc Austin Luchsinger(Bridget), of Kingman, AZ. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Lynn Cunningham (Jim) of Leavenworth, Kansas, Anna Christine Jones of Lake Havasu City, and Lila Luchsinger of Lake Havasu City; his brothers, Larry Luchsinger (Julie) of Rapid City, South Dakota, and James Luchsinger, (Joan Hinkebein) of Kansas City, MO. He also leaves 5 grandchildren; Tatum, Mason, Austin, Bailey, and Dylan: and 5 great-grandchildren: Hadley, Bentley, Paisley, Ender and Keyen..
On one trip back to Laurens he met (again) and subsequently married Maureen Garner in Laurens, Iowa, who then moved to Abilene, Texas to join him during his last year of service.
They moved back to Des Moines, Iowa, after he completed his 4 year enlistment in 1964, and lived there for 4 years before returning to his mother's farm in Laurens at the time of his father's death.
Before retiring to Lake Havasu City in 1998, Ron owned and operated the Champlin Station in Laurens as well as several small businesses in the northwest Iowa and Minnesota areas. Ron will be remembered for his quick wit and ability to make everyone smile and have fun. His mechanical ability was enhanced greatly during his years as a business owner and was often appreciated by his family members through the years. Ron and Maureen enjoyed 56 years together until the time of his long illness and passing.
Per Ron's wishes, no memorial service will be held at this time. Funeral arrangements will be provided by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home in Lake Havasu City.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
