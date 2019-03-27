Edward S. Singelais Sr. was born in Malden, Massachusetts on Nov. 14, 1942. He lived in Chelsea, Everett, Medford, Lynn, and Swampscott, Massachusetts, and retired to Lake Havasu City for the past 17 years.

Ed was a long-time member of the Teamsters Local 25, was a retired truck driver and employed with Frank J. Cole, Roadway, Schuster, Pilot, and Desilva Trans.

He was married to Agnes W. (Riley) Lynn, Massachusetts on June 22, 1985.

He is preceded in death by his father, Alfred J Singelais Sr., and Mary C. Singelais, his son Edward S. Singelais Jr., and his siblings Clifford Singelais and Alfred J. Singelais Jr. who passed on the same day in Florida on Feb. 22, 2019.

Ed was interested in horse races, fishing, playing card games with friends and family, going to casinos (mainly in Las Vegas and Laughlin) for entertainment. Blackjack was his favorite. He was a huge fan and former season ticket holder of the New England Patriots.

Ed was a long time Lions Club member, District 33N MASS of Lynn Wyoma and was district governor from 1997-1998. Ed continued with Arizona Lions and started the SCONES (Social Club of New Englanders) in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

He went on many trips and vacations all over the United States with International Lions conventions including, England, Australia and an Alaskan cruise with his wife. He left behind, eight kids from New England, Missouri, Arkansas, and Arizona, 20 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren (one on the way.)

There will be a memorial of life celebration at Red Robin in Lake Havasu City on March 28 after 5 pm for friends and loved ones. Bring stories and/or pictures.