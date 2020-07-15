1/1
Edward Willis
Edward Willis passed away July 2, 2020 at his home in Lake Havasu City at the age of 96. He was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin in 1924.
He is survived by his loving companion of 12 years, Leona Bradfield, brother David Willis of Green Lake, Wisconsin, nephews Scott, Brian and Glenn, and niece Jennifer of North Carolina.
He was a member of Saint Michaels Methodist Church of Lake Havasu City. Edward was an avid bowler and member of the Elks Lodge in Lake Havasu City. He also liked watching NASCAR.

Published in Today's News Herald from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

