(Efthimi) Evelyn Brugger, loving and devoted wife of the late George E. Brugger Sr., passed away on June 14th 2019 after a long battle with Cancer.

Evelyn was born in Connecticut and later moved to Massachusetts where she met her husband, George. They lived on Cape Cod until taking a long journey across the country and moving out to Lake Havasu City, Arizona. They worked together at a cabinet company (Form a Fab) for many years. They built a home in 1981, and have lived there for thirty-eight years making many memories. She enjoyed participating in plays with George, both on Cape Cod and in Lake Havasu, activities at the Moose Lodge, and trips to Laughlin and Las Vegas. She spent many years as a C.N.A., working as a home health aide, where she enjoyed taking care of people.

Daughter of the Late Thomas and Alga Sotir, she leaves behind Brothers, Paul and Charles Sotir; Pauls children, Cindy and Robert; and Cousin Andrew Soter; his wife, Deloris; their sons Chris, David and James; and their late daughter. Stepchildren, Denise Brugger, the late George E Brugger Jr., his wife Joan; Jon Brugger; the Late Marc Brugger; his wife Jen; Steven Brugger, Francis Brugger, Thomas Brugger Sr.; and wife Tracy. 14 Grandchildren she considered her own. Also Great Grandchildren Mickayla and Brady.

She had so many dear friends and neighbors to many to list but they know who they are. She loved everyone whole heartedly and would want everyone to remember her for the kindness and devotion she stood for. She will be missed.

The Memorial Service for Evelyn will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lake Havasu City Senior Center.

