Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
Elaine Christine Deal


1945 - 2019
Elaine Christine Deal Obituary
Elaine Christine Deal of Mohave County, passed away on September 3, 2019. She was born May 2, 1945 in Bismarck, Dakota and received her ultimate healing with her Savior Jesus Christ, at the age of 16.
Elaine is the beloved partner of Gary D. Bennett for 48 years with God's Grace. A loving stepmother of Mike (60) and daughter-in-law Stephani, Richard (59) and daughter-in-law Tina, and Debra Cardwell (Bennett) (58); one step grandson, Sean; two step granddaughters, Carline and Brittany; one step great-granddaughter, Kylie, and one step great-grandson, Carter.
A Celebration Viewing will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home, 21 Riviera Blvd., Lake Havasu City, Arizona 86403, on September 14, 2019 from 11:00am-3:00pm.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
