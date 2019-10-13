|
Elizabeth E. Gorman, 92, passed away on August 31, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She was born on September 9, 1926 in Jacksonville, Texas to Robert and Leona McBride.
Elizabeth retired as Controller of Printing Industries of St. Louis, Missouri in 1988. She was active in her church – she was a Stephen Minister. In St. Louis, Missouri, she was treasurer for Timothy Lutheran Church. She served on the Social Ministry Committee and led Women's Bible Study at Timothy and at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin. At the time of her death she was a member in good standing of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
She served her peers as a tax consultant with AARP/IRS free tax service for 30 years. She served on many committees for her church, her children's schools, for the City of St. Louis and for the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband; Walter Gorman, daughter; Judith D. Gorman, step-daughter; Carole Merkel and step-son; James D. Gorman, granddaughters; Kenyatta Houston and Nneka Hawkins, sister; Ruby Pullen and brother; Robert McBride.
She is survived by her daughter; Mary Elizabeth Hawkins, son-in-law; Earl T. Hawkins, granddaughter; Nicole M. Merkel, great grandsons; Tavion S. Houston and Nathan A. Hawkins-Henry, sisters; Patricia and Nona Curtis, nieces, nephews and cousins; Bobby McBride, Emma and Ken Brown, Faye and Joe Bragado and Linda Culley.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00am, October 19, 2019 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Lake Havasu City, Arizona. A memorial service will be held on November 16, 2019 at Timothy Lutheran Church, St. Louis, Missouri at 9:00am.
Donations can be made in Elizabeth's name to Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Lake Havasu City, Arizona, Timothy Lutheran Church, St. Louis, Missouri or Our Savior Lutheran Church, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019