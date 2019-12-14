Home

Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Elizabeth E. Rinaldis

Elizabeth E. Rinaldis Obituary
"God needed another Angel, so he took our Mom"
Elizabeth E. Rinaldis, 85, passed away on December 7, 2019 peacefully at her home in Kingman, Arizona. She fought her short battle with Acute Leukemia with determination.
Elizabeth was born in Rochester, New York. She raised 5 children and in the 70's moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where she was considered one of pioneers of Havasu. She and her husband Larry opened the Versailles Restaurant and it operated with her as the Chef for more than 28 years.
She was preceded in death by her Husband Larry; Son Michael and Daughter Trudy.
She is survived by her Son Larry (Jida); Daughter Wendy (Jim) and Daughter Stacey (Kevin); Numerous Grandchildren; Great Grandchildren and many Friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hualapai Lodge Veranda, beginning at 2:00 p.m. on December 22, 2019. Please come and share your favorite memories or pictures of her with us all.
Thank you to KRMC Hospice and all who loved her.
Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.
Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com
To send a free card to the family ,go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
