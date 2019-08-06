|
Elizabeth Janet Donahue, 82, passed away peacefully at home on July 30, 2019 in Lake Havasu City.
She was born March 23, 1937 to John and Phyllis Beatrice in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Elizabeth was owner and operator of Stockmans Steakhouse in the late 1970s. She also worked for the LHCPD into the 1980s. Elizabeth was known for always being outspoken and proud of her Italian heritage. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her sons, Edward Donahue, Thomas Donahue and Daniel Donahue; sister, Marianne Moran; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Donahue; daughter, Janet Williams; and brother, Johnny Beatrice.
The memorial service for Elizabeth will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Lieze Fraze Funeral Home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to in Elizabeth's name.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019