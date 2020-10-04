After a brief but valiant fight against cancer, at the age of 61, Beth passed from life September 23. Beth was born in Bennington, Vermont, attended Scottsdale High School and was a 30 year resident of Lake Havasu. She was a 2011 Honors Graduate of Mohave Community College. Beth was a long time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and served as the Assistant Aerie Secretary for 22 years. While at the Eagles she participated in many charity fund raising events which benefited from her efforts especially charities that benefitted children in Lake Havasu.

She is survived by her mother Margaret, husband, Mark, Brother John and his wife Laura. Beth had no children but had Mark's children, Jonathan and Caroline, John and Laura's children, Jake, Zack, Kelsey and Angela that she loved as her own. She will be missed by her family, friends and neighbors that were a part of her life.

No services are planned at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store