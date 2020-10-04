1/1
Elizabeth "Beth" Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a brief but valiant fight against cancer, at the age of 61, Beth passed from life September 23. Beth was born in Bennington, Vermont, attended Scottsdale High School and was a 30 year resident of Lake Havasu. She was a 2011 Honors Graduate of Mohave Community College. Beth was a long time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and served as the Assistant Aerie Secretary for 22 years. While at the Eagles she participated in many charity fund raising events which benefited from her efforts especially charities that benefitted children in Lake Havasu.
She is survived by her mother Margaret, husband, Mark, Brother John and his wife Laura. Beth had no children but had Mark's children, Jonathan and Caroline, John and Laura's children, Jake, Zack, Kelsey and Angela that she loved as her own. She will be missed by her family, friends and neighbors that were a part of her life.
No services are planned at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved