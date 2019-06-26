Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elwyn Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elwyn Dean "Butch" Carr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elwyn Dean "Butch" Carr Obituary
Born Nov.16, 1934 in Midland, Michigan, Elwyn had been married to Viola Carr for 45 years. In high school, he worked delivering meat from his father's meat market. That was where he got his nickname, "Butch."
Upon graduating from high school, he went to work for Dow Chemical as a lab technician. Elwyn eventually moved to the Los Angeles area as a salesmen in the plastics division. He worked for Ropak, selling plastic, manufactured buckets.
Elwyn retired after 35 years to Lake Havasu City in 1987. He joined the Goatheads, and after buying a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, he enjoyed many wonderful trips and times with all of the members. Elwyn passed away after developing cancer. He will be missed deeply by all who knew him.
Published in Today's News Herald from June 26 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.