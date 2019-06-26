|
Born Nov.16, 1934 in Midland, Michigan, Elwyn had been married to Viola Carr for 45 years. In high school, he worked delivering meat from his father's meat market. That was where he got his nickname, "Butch."
Upon graduating from high school, he went to work for Dow Chemical as a lab technician. Elwyn eventually moved to the Los Angeles area as a salesmen in the plastics division. He worked for Ropak, selling plastic, manufactured buckets.
Elwyn retired after 35 years to Lake Havasu City in 1987. He joined the Goatheads, and after buying a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, he enjoyed many wonderful trips and times with all of the members. Elwyn passed away after developing cancer. He will be missed deeply by all who knew him.
Published in Today's News Herald from June 26 to June 27, 2019