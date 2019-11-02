Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parker Funeral Home
1704 S. Ocotillo Ave
Parker, AZ 85344
(928) 669-2156
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Erwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Marcelle Erwin


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Marcelle Erwin Obituary
Emma Marcelle Erwin passed away in Lake Havasu City on October 25, 2019 at the age of 96. Emma was born in Wylie, Texas on June 8, 1923 to Robert and Laura (Portwood) Kirkpatrick. Emma's parents moved to Bakersfield, California where she graduated from high school. She then went to work for AT&T and following retirement, moved to Parker, Arizona where Emma and her husband Patrick were co-owners of Sig Boat Storage. Emma loved notorcycle riding, the beach, water skiing and boating on the river, camping on the lake, fishing and just plain having fun with family and friends. After Patrick passed away, Emma made her home in Lake Havasu City. Emma belonged to the Elks Lodge, loved to dance and clog and Grace Arts Theater. She was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Emma is survived by her son Ronald Erwin and his wife Lorretta, half sister Bobbie Jean Aday, grandchildren Stephanie Schuelt, Deborah Perry, Tody Neubaur and Erik Erwin, 9 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 10 am at Parker Town Cemetery with Pastor Ruben Magdaleno officiating.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Parker Funeral Home.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -