Emma Marcelle Erwin passed away in Lake Havasu City on October 25, 2019 at the age of 96. Emma was born in Wylie, Texas on June 8, 1923 to Robert and Laura (Portwood) Kirkpatrick. Emma's parents moved to Bakersfield, California where she graduated from high school. She then went to work for AT&T and following retirement, moved to Parker, Arizona where Emma and her husband Patrick were co-owners of Sig Boat Storage. Emma loved notorcycle riding, the beach, water skiing and boating on the river, camping on the lake, fishing and just plain having fun with family and friends. After Patrick passed away, Emma made her home in Lake Havasu City. Emma belonged to the Elks Lodge, loved to dance and clog and Grace Arts Theater. She was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Emma is survived by her son Ronald Erwin and his wife Lorretta, half sister Bobbie Jean Aday, grandchildren Stephanie Schuelt, Deborah Perry, Tody Neubaur and Erik Erwin, 9 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 10 am at Parker Town Cemetery with Pastor Ruben Magdaleno officiating.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Parker Funeral Home.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019