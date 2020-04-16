Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for Erin Nusbaum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erin Katherine Nusbaum


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erin Katherine Nusbaum Obituary
Erin Katherine Nusbaum, 57, passed away April 12, 2020 at her home in Lake Havasu City. Erin was born Dec. 7, 1962, to Frank and Colleen Meece, in Sierra Madre, California. Erin was born and raised in California then moved to Denver and ultimately to Arizona.
Erin was blessed with two children, Tyler Nusbaum and Mary McKenna and 2 grandchildren. She was a successful business owner. She enjoyed her grandchildren and helping others. She was a devout Christian and Trump supporter.
Erin was preceded in death by her parents; Frank Meece and Colleen Walters and her aunt; Sharon Siar.
She is survived by her son, Tyler Nusbaum; her daughter, Mary McKenna; her granddaughter Brooklyn; her grandson Xavier; her brothers, Brian and Sean Meece; her sister, Kerry Tankersley and her uncle and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -