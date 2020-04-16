|
Erin Katherine Nusbaum, 57, passed away April 12, 2020 at her home in Lake Havasu City. Erin was born Dec. 7, 1962, to Frank and Colleen Meece, in Sierra Madre, California. Erin was born and raised in California then moved to Denver and ultimately to Arizona.
Erin was blessed with two children, Tyler Nusbaum and Mary McKenna and 2 grandchildren. She was a successful business owner. She enjoyed her grandchildren and helping others. She was a devout Christian and Trump supporter.
Erin was preceded in death by her parents; Frank Meece and Colleen Walters and her aunt; Sharon Siar.
She is survived by her son, Tyler Nusbaum; her daughter, Mary McKenna; her granddaughter Brooklyn; her grandson Xavier; her brothers, Brian and Sean Meece; her sister, Kerry Tankersley and her uncle and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020