Erland Lewis Erlandson passed away on April 3, 2020 at age 81 in Lake Havasu City. He was born in Los Angeles on Nov. 23, 1938 to Gunnar and Bernice Erlandson.
Erland served his country in the United States Army. Before joining the Army, he worked as a fisherman and logger, for the Frito Lay Co., Dole Banana Co. as well as his dad's home building company. After the Army, he worked for McCulloch Corporation in Los Angeles and in Lake Havasu City for 24 years. He also worked for Honeywell Corp for 13 years in Phoenix. In 2002, he retired and moved back to Havasu. He was a member of the Cancer Support Group of Havasu as well as actively volunteering for them in various capacities.
He married his wife, Marilyn, Oct. 28, 1961 and they shared 48 years together. Erland was in the first group of McCulloch employees to move from Los Angeles to Lake Havasu City in 1970. He enjoyed gun shooting, classic cars, boating, fishing Classic Chevelles of Havasu.
Erland is preceded in death by his wife; Marilyn Erlandson, and his parents; Gunnar and Bernice Erlandson.
He is survived by his sons; Eric and Karl (Mary) Erlandson, sister; Elaine (Conrad) Moore, brother-in-laws; Jim Nelson and Danny Williams, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 19 to May 20, 2020