|
|
Esperanza "Hope" Hall, 95, of Fort Mohave, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at the Serenity House in Lake Havasu City.
Esperanza was born in Jalapa, Mexico on July 10, 1924 to Antonio and Soledad (Hernandez) Ovando. She married Robert Lee Hall and they had one son together, Anthony. Sadly, Robert passed away. Esperanza was a homemaker. She enjoyed church activities, knitting, and spending time with her family.
Esperanza is survived by her son, Anthony Hall; granddaughter, Alyssa Hall; and sister, Elia Stasiuk. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Hall. May God bless Esperanza's memory.
There will be a memorial service for Esperanza on March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mohave Memorial in Lake Havasu City.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Esperanza's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020