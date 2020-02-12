Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esperanza Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esperanza "Hope" Hall


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esperanza "Hope" Hall Obituary
Esperanza "Hope" Hall, 95, of Fort Mohave, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at the Serenity House in Lake Havasu City.
Esperanza was born in Jalapa, Mexico on July 10, 1924 to Antonio and Soledad (Hernandez) Ovando. She married Robert Lee Hall and they had one son together, Anthony. Sadly, Robert passed away. Esperanza was a homemaker. She enjoyed church activities, knitting, and spending time with her family.
Esperanza is survived by her son, Anthony Hall; granddaughter, Alyssa Hall; and sister, Elia Stasiuk. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Hall. May God bless Esperanza's memory.
There will be a memorial service for Esperanza on March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mohave Memorial in Lake Havasu City.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Esperanza's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esperanza's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -