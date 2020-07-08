1/1
Eugene Beimer
1923 - 2020
Eugene C. Beimer, Jr. was born Jan. 29, 1923 and passed away July 1, 2020
Gene was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota and grew up in Fergus Falls and Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in education from Hamlin University. After college, Gene served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Hampton. Gene married Barbara Phillips in 1947. Gene's first teaching assignment was in Nome, Alaska in 1947. From there, Gene and Bobbie moved to Wenatchee, Washington where daughter Patricia was born. Then they moved to Seattle where son Criss was born. From there, the family moved to Oceanside, California where they lived for many years. Gene retired from teaching in 1983. In 1986, Gene and Bobbie had a home built in Lake Havasu City.
Gene loved tennis, basketball, and running. Gene competed in the Senior Olympics for over 30 years until the age of 90 earning scores of medals.
Gene is survived by wife Barbara, two children Patti (Beimer) Pullen and husband Lee Pullen, Criss Beimer and wife Arlene Beimer. six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Gene's final resting place will be Riverside National Veterans Cemetery.
Gene's final resting place will be Riverside National Veterans Cemetery.

Thank You.
