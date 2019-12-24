|
Eugene (Gene) Stafford passed away peacefully on March 28 with his wife Angie at his side. COPD finally won, but not until Gene lived 83 years of a happy and productive life.
Gene was born in Davenport Iowa to Albert Stafford and Katharyn Brandt. After he graduated from high school, Gene enlisted in the Navy where he served 22 years until he retired.
Gene was blessed with many talents. In 1977, Gene moved to Lake Havasu City drawn by the lake and weather. It was only natural that with his Vietnam experience and talent with outboard engines he centered in marine repair, at one time owning his own shop until he sold it.
Out of curiosity with wood, Gene built grandfather clocks, wall clocks and mantel clocks. Ultimately, Gene completed gaming school from parts washer to field service, but returned to boat engines.
Enjoyment centered around quad racing with friends, RV'ing, fishing, photography, and gaming. He also was well known for barbecuing a great rack of ribs.
Gene was predeceased by his mother, father, sister, brother in-law, nephew and two of his four children.
Gene is survived by his wife Angie whom he married in 1965, his son Michael, daughter Darcy, grandson Wyatt, step-daughter Virginia, and step-son Jeffrey.
Memorial services will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church on January 11, 2020 with Military Honors.
Donations are requested to be made to Hospice of Havasu.
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019