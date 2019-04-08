Resources More Obituaries for Eung-Jun Cha Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Eung-Jun Cha

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. Eung-Jun Cha was born on October 20, 1949 just before the beginning of the Korean War. Like many citizens of war, he and his family were forced to leave their home to find safety in Seoul. His grandfather served as a community physician where Dr. Cha frequently assisted his father in many procedures. From early on, Dr. Cha learned the art of medicine, which would serve him well later in life.

In 1977, Dr. Cha left his home in Korea and ventured across the world to arrive in western Canada to start a married life with Elizabeth Sun-Hwa Lee. Although excited to begin his adventure in a new world, he had always vowed to return home. As a newlywed, Dr. Cha prayed for direction in his medical career. Five years and three children later (Elea nor, Emily, and Elliot), his journey brought him to Toronto and then Oakville to start his life as a practicing physician. While life was fruitful, his decision to move to the US in 1997 was one fueled by his love for his family so as to provide greater opportunities for his children. For the next 17 years his life in Indiana was filled with a thriving practice and a simpler yet peaceful life. As his children matured into adults, he again found the strength and good fortune to venture west to Arizona in hopes of slowly progressing towards retirement. Despite the highs and lows of his journey he always maintained his faith in God, his love for his family, and sense of responsibility to help others. While his passing was well before his time, he will be remembered always for his faith, his love and his dedication to building a better tomorrow for his family and for Korea. He is survived by wife Elizabeth Sun-Hwa Cha, daughters Eleanor Hyun-Kyung Cha and Emily Tae-Kyung Cha, and son Elliot Tae-Ki Cha.

Dr. Cha was one of the most passionate, caring, and patient, individuals one could come to meet. He and his family were an amazing addition to the Lake Havasu community and will forever be a part of the Lakeside Orthopedic family. Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019