July 7, 1937 - Jan. 26, 2019

Evelyn Pardini, age 81, passed away January 26, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born on July 7, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois. She worked as a beautician before she retired. She was a local member of the New York club, and volunteers for Grace Arts and the Havasu Rehab Center.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, Donald, her children Michael, Nick, Frank, Juliana, and Ralph. She also is survived by 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patti. Evelyn will be laid to rest in Chicago. A service and mass will be held on February 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. It will be officiated by her daughter Juliana Zaremba. Lunch will follow the service, served in St. Joseph's Hall. Flowers or contributions can be sent to either Donald Pardini or Juliana Zaremba. Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary