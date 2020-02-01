|
Fay Donnelly, 82, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Home Is Where The Heart Is in Lake Havasu City.
Fay was born on December 3, 1937 in Motherwell, Scotland to William and Mary MacKechnie. She worked for Safeway as an Accounts Payable Clerk before retirement. Fay loved social events and visiting family and friends.
Fay is survived by her children, Dave and Sue Donnelly, Steve and Connie Donnelly, Ian and Donna Donnelly, and Linda and Eddie DeGroot; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Fay's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020