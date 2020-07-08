Ferrell Clyde Backer, Sr.., went to be with the Lord on July 3, 2020, at his home in Lake Havasu City. He was born on Aug. 26, 1930, in El Paso, Texas. He was the third child of Allen and Ermine Backer. He is survived by his 5 children, Edward Lynn Backer of Ontario, California, Allen Linden Backer, of Lake Havasu City, Cynthia Ann Proffitt, of Chino, California, Ferrell Clyde Backer, Jr., of Las Vegas, and Brenda Rae Vallejo, of Washington, Utah, and his sister, Charlotte Lynn Backer of Chaparral, New Mexico. As well as, 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He retired from Owl Rock Products in Irwindale, California, and moved to Lake Havasu in 1990.
Services in honor of his life will be held on, July 11, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home in Lake Havasu City.
