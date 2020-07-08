1/1
Ferrell Clyde Backer Sr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ferrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ferrell Clyde Backer, Sr.., went to be with the Lord on July 3, 2020, at his home in Lake Havasu City. He was born on Aug. 26, 1930, in El Paso, Texas. He was the third child of Allen and Ermine Backer. He is survived by his 5 children, Edward Lynn Backer of Ontario, California, Allen Linden Backer, of Lake Havasu City, Cynthia Ann Proffitt, of Chino, California, Ferrell Clyde Backer, Jr., of Las Vegas, and Brenda Rae Vallejo, of Washington, Utah, and his sister, Charlotte Lynn Backer of Chaparral, New Mexico. As well as, 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He retired from Owl Rock Products in Irwindale, California, and moved to Lake Havasu in 1990.
Services in honor of his life will be held on, July 11, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home in Lake Havasu City.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved