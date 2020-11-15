1/1
Florann Margaret "Fran" Brown
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florann (Fran) Margaret Brown, 85, loving wife and mother, went to be with the Lord on October 23, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1935 in St. Louis, MO to Leo and Rose Fleming; she was one of seven children. She married her loving husband; Wayne Carter Brown in September of 1952 and raised four children in Missouri. Fran embraced the real estate industry in 1973 as she became a Real Estate Broker and worked with interest and concern for her community. Her successful career as a Real Estate Broker moved the family to St. Charles, MO where Wayne and Fran opened one of the first Century 21 Real Estate Brokerage's. Her career continued to California where Wayne and Fran resided in Sun City, CA.
Fran was an Auxiliary member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4299. She loved people. She was a giving and loving person; her beautiful spirit touched everyone that she met. She loved to fish, cook, enjoyed music, dancing and loved to read books.
She will be remembered by her beautiful smile; sparkling blue eyes; contagious laugh; her gentle and giving soul. She will be greatly missed by many!
Fran is survived by her daughter's; Teri Flores; Cathy Leard; Donna Cartier; Grandchildren; James Sesmas; Julie Sesmas; Sisters; Mary Reifsteck and Sandy Averbeck. She is preceded in death by her Parents; Leo and Rose Fleming; Husband; Wayne Carter Brown; and Son; Michael Wayne Brown.
A celebration of life will be forthcoming in details to family and friends upon confirmation of the specific location and time. Donations can be made to Hospice of Havasu. Thank You.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Florann's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved