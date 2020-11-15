Florann (Fran) Margaret Brown, 85, loving wife and mother, went to be with the Lord on October 23, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1935 in St. Louis, MO to Leo and Rose Fleming; she was one of seven children. She married her loving husband; Wayne Carter Brown in September of 1952 and raised four children in Missouri. Fran embraced the real estate industry in 1973 as she became a Real Estate Broker and worked with interest and concern for her community. Her successful career as a Real Estate Broker moved the family to St. Charles, MO where Wayne and Fran opened one of the first Century 21 Real Estate Brokerage's. Her career continued to California where Wayne and Fran resided in Sun City, CA.
Fran was an Auxiliary member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4299. She loved people. She was a giving and loving person; her beautiful spirit touched everyone that she met. She loved to fish, cook, enjoyed music, dancing and loved to read books.
She will be remembered by her beautiful smile; sparkling blue eyes; contagious laugh; her gentle and giving soul. She will be greatly missed by many!
Fran is survived by her daughter's; Teri Flores; Cathy Leard; Donna Cartier; Grandchildren; James Sesmas; Julie Sesmas; Sisters; Mary Reifsteck and Sandy Averbeck. She is preceded in death by her Parents; Leo and Rose Fleming; Husband; Wayne Carter Brown; and Son; Michael Wayne Brown.
A celebration of life will be forthcoming in details to family and friends upon confirmation of the specific location and time. Donations can be made to Hospice of Havasu. Thank You.
