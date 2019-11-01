|
Forrest "Brent" Coons, 55, passed away Saturday evening Oct. 26, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. He was born Feb. 3, 1964 to John and Dale Coons in Canoga Park, California. Brent attended Valley College in the San Fernando Valley after serving in the U.S. Air Force. For the last 12 years he resided in Lake Havasu City. He loved serving and connecting with his community through his business Havasu Limos. He also loved riding motorcycles, boating on the lake, being outdoors, reading, his dog Bailey, and he loved cooking for friends and family. He was an active member of Lake Havasu City Sportsman Club, Inc. He also was very active in the men's ministry at Covenant Church Lake Havasu, and was a regular usher at Sunday service. Brent is survived by his mother Dale of Lake Havasu City and father John of Tavaras, Florida; his brother Mark of Agoura Hills, California; his daughter Jessica of Honolulu, Hawaii; his niece Erica of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and his best friends Russ and Becky of Moorpark, California.
A memorial service will be held for him at Covenant Church Lake Havasu City on Saturday Feb. 1, 2020 at noon. The address is 113 N. Acoma Blvd.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
