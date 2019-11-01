Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Covenant Church Lake Havasu City
113 N. Acoma Blvd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Forrest Coons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Forrest Brent Coons


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Forrest Brent Coons Obituary
Forrest "Brent" Coons, 55, passed away Saturday evening Oct. 26, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. He was born Feb. 3, 1964 to John and Dale Coons in Canoga Park, California. Brent attended Valley College in the San Fernando Valley after serving in the U.S. Air Force. For the last 12 years he resided in Lake Havasu City. He loved serving and connecting with his community through his business Havasu Limos. He also loved riding motorcycles, boating on the lake, being outdoors, reading, his dog Bailey, and he loved cooking for friends and family. He was an active member of Lake Havasu City Sportsman Club, Inc. He also was very active in the men's ministry at Covenant Church Lake Havasu, and was a regular usher at Sunday service. Brent is survived by his mother Dale of Lake Havasu City and father John of Tavaras, Florida; his brother Mark of Agoura Hills, California; his daughter Jessica of Honolulu, Hawaii; his niece Erica of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and his best friends Russ and Becky of Moorpark, California.
A memorial service will be held for him at Covenant Church Lake Havasu City on Saturday Feb. 1, 2020 at noon. The address is 113 N. Acoma Blvd.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Forrest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -