On June 11, 2019, Frank Andrew "Andy" Carleton, 55, passed away in the company of his wife Tami Carleton, daughter Rachel Wilson, and friends in Lake Havasu City.

Andy was born on Oct. 13, 1963 in Van Nuys, California to Frank Alden Carleton and Delores De Stefano and lived in Havasu for the past 15 years. In 2014, he married Tami, who was the center of his world, along with his daughter Rachel and son Bradley, both of whom he loved very much.

Andy had a heart of gold and you could always count on him. He was the life of the party, and will be remembered for his lively ways. Andy loved razoring, golfing, and boating. He rarely used an anchor or tied up his boat; instead, he would simply drive it onto the shore. It was a little crazy, but it was who he was, and no matter how he arrived, his friends were happy to have him there, always wearing colored Zinka sunblock on his nose to match his swim trunks.

Andy loved to laugh. He was the king of one-liners, most notably "It's go time!" He loved Chevy trucks, but loved Tami even more, so much so that he sold his Chevy and bought a Ford F350 truck instead because he knew she had always wanted one. And even though Andy's career was driving an 18-wheeler across the country, he was famous for running out of gas in other vehicles. One of his favorite shows was "The Lone Ranger," and he often played the theme song. He loved and supported his family. He always accompanied Tami and Rachel to barrel races and recorded videos that he narrated while cheering them on. He was their biggest fan.

Andy is survived by his wife Tami and daughter Rachel; his son Bradley Kennison; his father-in-law Bruce Berg; his brother-in-law Rikk Berg (Kathy); his sister-in-law Kelly Osborne (Gary); his brother-in-law Scott Berg (Laura); his sister-in-law Christy Berg; and their families.

A celebration of life will be held June 22 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, McCulloch campus, in Lake Havasu City.

