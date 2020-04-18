Home

Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Frank David Curtis


1956 - 2020
Frank David Curtis Obituary
Frank David Curtis, 63, of Lake Havasu City, AZ and formerly of Terre Haute, IN passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday April 7, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 6, 1956 in Sullivan, IN to John and Edith (Buckley) Curtis. Frank is survived by his partner, Jeanette Sweeney; his son Gregory (Melissa) Curtis of Bicknell, IN and one grandson Keiffer Allen Curtis of Terre Haute, IN; 3 sisters Ann Garred of Princeton, IN; Susan (Dennis) Hall of Poplar Bluff, MO; and Jean (Jack) Steiner of Terre Haute, IN. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Due to the coronavirus outbreak and the need for social distancing, there will be no funeral service. After organ donations, Frank will be cremated as he requested. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Terre Haute, IN at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to Jeanette Sweeney at P.O. Box 1782 Lake Havasu City, AZ 86405 or for Frank's family in IN and MO to Jean Steiner at 3232 W. Florine Dr. Terre Haute, IN 47802.
Arrangements were places in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
