Born in Downey, California, he passed away peacefully with his family by his side in Yucca, Arizona.
Frank went to school in Los Angeles, California and high school in San Fernando, California. He moved around a lot, California, Texas, Washington and settled in Lake Havasu City, Arizona in 1998 with his sister Stephanie and brother-in-law Doug
Frank was a maintenance worker for 21 years. He enjoyed his job, loved helping people out, especially the elderly, along with his mom and sisters.
Frank is survived by his mother Diane Wesley of Cibola, Arizona; father Frank Tassone of La Mirada, California; daughter Angelique (Leo) Tassone Lopez of Menifee, California; son Christopher Tassone of Palmdale, California; sisters Stephanie Doyle (Doug) of Yucca, Arizona and Christine Powers (Rick) of Palmdale, California; brother Mason Klar (Michelle) of Marysville, Tennessee; 6 grandchildren and many nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; aunts; uncles and cousins.
The family will be having a private Celebration of Life.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory and Memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 24 to May 25, 2020