|
|
Fred B. Dennis entered into the Kingdom of God to be with Jesus on February 13, 2020. He was born July 15, 1937 in Fort Peck, Montana.
Fred served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He owned and operated Mission Builders and Fencing Co. He enjoyed life, and liked traveling with his wife, Rocky, along with family and close friends. He had a love for deep sea fishing, golfing, and fellowshipping with his brothers and sisters in the Lord. Fred was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord. He was a member of Living Word Family Church and the Elks Lodge. He is a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Fred and his loving hugs and warm smile will be greatly missed by his wife, family, and friends.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents; Freddie and Erma Jean Dennis, his children; Cindy and David, and his sisters; Phyllis and Cleo Ann.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rachel "Rocky" Dennis, daughter; Debra Dennis, step-children; Rudy (Lori) Reyes, Jr. , Dee (Brian) Pfannenstiel, and Lia Mesquit, brothers; Moke, Chuck, Richard, Guy, and Gene Dennis, twelve grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A Visitation Service will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 5:00 – 7:00 pm.
A Funeral Service will be held at Living Word Family Church on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020