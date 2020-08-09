Frederic A. Grover, 91 of Lake Havasu City passed away on August 3, 2020.

Fred was born on July 11, 1929 in Milwaukee to Dr. Frederic and Elsa Grover and grew up in Hartland, Wisconsin. Fred graduated from St. Johns Military Preparatory Academy in 1948, where he also earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He enlisted in the Air Force and served until 1952. He married Joanie Livingston in July of 1953. In August of 1969 he and Joanie moved to Lake Havasu with their two sons.

He worked for Walters Publications and later had his own landscaping business.

Fred loved to play golf anytime he could and he enjoyed bowling. He was elected to Hall of Fame at Havasu Lanes back in the 90's. Most of all he loved being a pioneer of Lake Havasu and was not bashful to tell anyone who would listen about the stories of the good old days in Havasu when the burros roamed McCulloch Blvd. every day and how much he enjoyed being a volunteer fireman here.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Joanie. His parents and his brother Edward.

Fred is survived by his sons, Fred (Dori) Grover and Jeff Grover of Lake Havasu and his sister Nancy Linda along with nieces and nephews in Wisconsin.

Our family will always be grateful for the grace and love that was given to our dad by Mike and Polly Cardello and the staff at Haven Health of Havasu. You were all there when it mattered most in his life. God Bless You.

No services are planned.

