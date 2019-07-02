Fredric Richard Ewing was born on March 8, 1919 in St. Louis. He was a serious man full of one-liners and ironic observations. He had a handshake that taught you what respect was, and an affinity for sweets. He was a doting husband, and a loving father, stepfather and grandfather. He was a patient teacher, an illustrious storyteller and had a smile that made you feel welcomed.

After spending some time in medical school, he left Tulane University and followed the birds, learning to fly planes. Joining the U.S. Army Corps in 1940, he spent his time in WWII and the Korean Conflict flying multiple kinds of aircrafts. He left the United States Air Force in 1953. While raising his four sons, Richard, Fredric, Nick, and Jack in Beaumont, Texas; Fred proudly served on the school board while he worked in Human Resources for Mobil Oil. After 38 years, Fred retired from Mobile Oil and picked up a photography hobby-turned-career where he shot fashion photography for 10 years with a portfolio that included Liz Claiborne, features in 'Jill', 'Teen' magazines, and the Faberge Eggs.

Fred met the love of his life, Lucille, in 1992. They got married in Lake Havasu City in April of 1994 and spent 25 wonderful years together. They stayed active in their church, community, and grandchildren's lives.

Fred died peacefully at home on June 21, 2019 at the age of 100. He is survived by his four sons, six stepchildren, including Jane and Carl Nielson of Lake Havasu, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren from across the United States.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. A graveside service with military honors will immediately follow at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens. A reception will be held at our Lady of the Lake reception hall at noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fred's name to Hospice of Havasu.