Frieda was born Oct. 17, 1920 in Norden, Germany. Frieda was a beloved wife,

mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a great-great-grandmother. We will all miss her. She was a beautiful lady.

She and her husband, Russell Gaugler, moved to Lake Havasu in 1986. Frieda was a chef all her life. She worked at the Elks Lodge as their chef until she retired.

Frieda is survived by her son, Frank Gaugler; his wife, Donna Gaugler; daughter-in-law, Laura Blatt; 4 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

Frieda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Russel Gaugler; her son, Wolfgang J. Blatt; and grandson, Corey Hayden Blake Garraway.

A graveside committal services will be held at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 9 a.m.

