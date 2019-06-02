On May 19, 2019 the angels came to guide our precious Gage Boy to heaven.

Gage was born on August 12, 1998 in Lake Havasu City A.Z. and lived most of his life here. He was and is a free spirit and always full of life. He never met a stranger, he was a friend to all and family meant everything to him. He was especially close to his Aunt Tricia and her family.

Gage is survived by Mother Susan Stoker, Dad William Cody Newton (Phoenix), Sisters Daisy J Stoker (Tucson), Holland L. Biermann (L.H.C.), Brother William Cash Newton (Phoenix). Maternal Nana Ruth Biermann (Jack) (L.H.C.) Grandfather Ralph R. Schubert (L.H.C.) Paternal grandmother Jeannie Stoker (Henderson N.V.) Aunt Tricia (L.H.C.) Aunt Brandy (Justin) (Montana) Uncle Gary (L.H.C.) Uncle Dave Fligg (L.H.C.) along with cousins and second cousins that he loved so much and many, many Friends.

Gage was laid to rest May 29, 2019, at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens with Pastor Chet Anderson officiating.

The Family would like to thank everyone that has donated to his burial cost and for all the support and love and prayers for the family.