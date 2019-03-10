Gail Jones Leitzel

Dec. 10, 1934 - Feb. 20, 2019



Lake Havasu City resident Gail Jones Leitzel passed away of complications from pneumonia at the Kingman hospital on February 20, 2019. She was born Gail Bonter Jones on December 10, 1934, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Jane Stetson and Charles Edward Jones. Gail spent the first few years of her life in the mansion of her great-grandfather, the Philadelphia hat-maker John B. Stetson. She met and married Marvin R. Leitzel, an Air Force pilot, in Tampa, Florida, in 1952. Their son, Marvin, Jr., was born in 1954, and their daughter, Sharon, was born in 1956. After assignments at many bases around the country, the family settled in Grass Valley, California, where Marvin, Sr., by then a retired colonel, died in 1989. He was pre-deceased by Marvin, Jr., in 1975. Gail established a home in Lake Havasu City in 2010.

Gail was well known for her lively presence and hospitality. She raised dogs and horses and gardens, volunteered at many community events, caught dozens of trout, cooked gourmet dishes, hosted many a bridge tournament, and gave of her time as a ham radio operator. But her favorite role was being a beloved grandmother for her last 34 years. Gail knew deeply Jesus' abiding and unfaltering love. She was an active member of the Lamb of God Lutheran church, where her memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Willis (Paul), and her two grandchildren, Jonathan Willis and Hanna Cullen (Charley). Donations in her memory may be made to the Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 2791 Inca Drive, Lake Havasu, AZ 86406.