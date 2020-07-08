Gail Lawson passed away July 4, 2020 at age 80. Gail was born on Dec. 6, 1939 in Oklahoma City, son of Truman and Opal Lawson.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis, three children, Kimberly Wyant (Mike), Lynae Dacus (Kent) of Riverside, CA and Joe Clausi, of Salt Lake City Utah. He was the proud grandfather of seven grandchildren, Bobby and Ethan Wyant, Grant and Cole Dacus, Joseph, Milan, and Marli Clausi. He leaves behind four brothers, Truman (Gaile), Glenn, Gary (Leta), and Jon (Bev) and many neices and nephews.

Gail served as the rear commodore of the Lake Havasu Yacht Club and was a member of the Lake Havasu Elks, Eagles, and American Legion.

Gail grew up in Bloomington, California, served in the Air Force, and worked for IBM for 30 years before retiring. He was a longtime resident of Riverside, California, lived 16 years in Saugerties, New York before moving to Lake Havasu City in 2010 to enjoy retirement in paradise.

Known as the man who could do and fix anything, he was beloved by his family and all who knew him. He has left an enormous hole in all their hearts.

Thank you to my family and friends for their love and support, and especially our good friend Liz Steele who has been by our side every step of the way. Love Phyllis

There will be a celebration of life to follow at Lake Havasu Yacht Club.



