|
|
Garry Milton Miller passed away May 5, 2020, in Las Vegas.
He was born Dec. 29, 1943 in Wadsworth, Ohio. Garry served in the United States Air Force from 1962 to 1968, which eventually led him to Nellis Air Force base.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ann; children Chip, Brian, Alicia, Jessica and Kristen; grandchildren Maranda, Zach, Brycen, Briencia, Shai, Lance, Harmony and Max; great-grandchildren Madeline, Morgan, Chevy and Winter; siblings Dann, Michael "Joe", Randy "Spark", Cathy and Becky. He is preceded in death by his late wife Susan, and his parents Milton and Nina. Garry was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served tirelessly in many callings over the years. He touched many lives of everyone he encountered with his caring and selfless temperament. He spent many days taking care of others and you could always count on him to make a good joke.
Services are at Palm Cheyenne Mortuary, 7400 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89129, Tuesday May 19. Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Wednesday, May 20 a visitation is set for 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m., a family prayer 10:55 a.m. and services at 11 a.m.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 19 to May 20, 2020